Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will hear public comments and meet via Zoom on July 8-9
The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup had planned to meet in Riggins July 8-9. Now, the group will meet remotely via Zoom on July 8-July 9. The agenda and public call-in number to participate, along with additional information about the Workgroup, are available on the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation (OSC) website.
On July 8, the Workgroup will report on further small group progress and discuss homework assignments. The meeting will include workgroup discussion, deliberations and presentations from each small group, as well as a brief update from the Governor’s Office.
On July 9, the workgroup will break out into small groups for further policy recommendation work, followed by report-outs to the full workgroup. Breakout rooms will not be accessible to the public. Public comment for this meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. MDT. The workgroup continually accepts written comments; all written comments are distributed to the workgroup.
The upcoming workgroup meeting will be the ninth in the series. The workgroup will hold several additional meetings throughout 2020. Information about past workgroup meetings, resources and future updates are online at https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup. Future meeting times are forthcoming. Check the OSC website for updates.
