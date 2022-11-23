GRANGEVILLE — Marines Toys for Tots, Grangeville area, will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Sign up by Dec. 9 by calling Julie Bentley at 208-983-2183 (leave message).
Collection boxes for Toys for Tots are available at the veterans center, Larson’s, Umpqua Bank, Columbia Grain, Irwin Drug, Rae Brothers and The Gym.
