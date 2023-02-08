GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Pizza Factory. Cost is $10 per person with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Syringa surgeon Dr. Barry Smith will speak. This is for all members and prospective members.
