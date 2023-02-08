GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Pizza Factory. Cost is $10 per person with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Syringa surgeon Dr. Barry Smith will speak. This is for all members and prospective members.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments