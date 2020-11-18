GRANGEVILLE — The annual Christmas craft fair extravaganza at Grangeville Elementary Middle School has been canceled for 2020 due to Idaho being pushed back to the yellow stage and not allowing crowds of more than 50 people to gather in one place.
