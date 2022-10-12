GRANGEVILLE — What started as a spark of an idea many years ago has grown into an area staple. The Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
That’s a decade of dedication, hard work, fundraising, meetings and oversight for a local nonprofit organization that benefits the community of Grangeville.
The groundwork for GCF was accomplished through the efforts of the Grangeville Horizons Steering Committee, a group of residents who participated in the Horizons project from 2003-2011. A partnership between UI Extension and Northwest Area Foundation, the Horizons project sought to build leadership and prosperity in 49 rural Idaho communities.
GCF formally launched in January 2012 with founding board members Mary Schmidt, Jane Spencer, Mary Jahn, Andrea Solberg and John Bennett. The foundation began with $6,000 of remaining grant funding from the Horizons project to seed the effort.
Board members met with Bob Hoover, then president of the Idaho Community Foundation, to discuss the development of a community foundation. He agreed that Grangeville was ready for a tax-exempt public charity supported by and serving those who have a deep connection to the community. GCF, as a participant in the Idaho Community Foundation’s Together Idaho initiative, received $25,000 from the Idaho Community Foundation when a total of $100,000 was reached in the Legacy Endowment Fund in 2013.
“Most nonprofits are formed with a specific purpose or cause in mind,” said Spencer. “I like the broad variety of organizations that we help fund.”
“Creating the GCF endowment fund as an affiliate of the Idaho Community Foundation provided GCF access to a proven investment track record, technical support, and expertise from ICF’s home office in Boise,” added Jahn. “This is a permanent fund for Grangeville and it will benefit our community forever.”
A variety of projects, totaling more than $125,000, have been granted funds from GCF during the past decade. These include grants that have funded new equipment for the senior center, lights for Pioneer Park, instruments for the high school band and spay and neuter clinics for local animal rescue.
“One of the highlights for me personally was awarding Kathy Stefani the Webb award,” Spencer said. “She went above and beyond to make this community a better place to live by teaching and inspiring our youth. I also was impressed by GHS senior Kevin Finnegan, who spent so much time making an old out-of-date sound system work and then took the initiative to apply for a grant to update the system.”
The Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award is given each year by GCF. The honor is presented annually to those in the community who exemplify a spirit of philanthropy, and by this example, guide and encourage Grangeville residents to give back to the community.
“Grangeville people are generous to the causes they personally support or to make sure that their own children have opportunities. The trick is to encourage support for a more general giving opportunity, like GCF. This is one of our missions.”
Mary Schmidt added, “We have many hardworking people in Grangeville doing great things for our community. GCF is helping to support this great work by providing funds for their projects that ultimately build a better place to live for all of us.”
Spencer also said she thinks, “We all want to think that we’ve made a difference in the world that will continue forever. A gift to GCF is a pretty painless way to make a difference.”
Spencer emphasized giving is something anyone can do.
“By arranging their priorities, anyone can give a gift. Many small gifts add up and it makes an organization stronger if there is a wide base of support,” she explained. “Also, monetary gifts are not the only way people can give. Giving time is often an even better gift. Many organizations need a helping hand.”
Why we donated:
Community and GCF board member Carla Wilkins explained why she and her husband are GFC donors:
“Jeff and I became donors the first year GCF was formed because we remembered how tired we got raising money for every little item the kids needed to participate in their extracurricular activities,” she said.
“The swim team needed lane ropes — we fundraised. The T-ball team needed equipment — we fundraised,” she recalled. “The GCF idea of creating an endowment to take care of those items just made sense. I like that our donations benefit Grangeville both now and in the future. I like that the grants are not just for children, but have also ranged from improving public safety by funding items for the fire department to buying medical equipment to be shared by senior citizens. I like how the money is invested and managed by the Idaho Community Foundation. I like that we have a volunteer board, so donations go to the community, with very little overhead”
“After 10 years of giving grants, I believe it would be hard to find someone in Grangeville who hasn’t been touched by GCF,” Wilkins added. “I’m excited for the day when the endowment reaches $1 million and grants can be $40k or $50k every year. What a difference that will make for the quality of life in Grangeville!”
