GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) is changing the dates of its grant cycle. GCF will not be awarding grants this fall. Grant applications will be accepted from Feb. 1, 2024, through March 15, 2024. The grant award event will be held May 2. Previously, the grant cycle opened in August and closed in September.
This change in grant cycle dates is an administrative change. GCF anticipates all other elements of the grant application process will remain the same and they will continue to fund important community projects and activities. Previous grant recipients will receive a reminder of the grant cycle opening around Feb. 1, 2024.
