GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation has opened its 2021-22 grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations that serve Grangeville and the immediate area are welcome to apply for funds for projects consistent with GCF’s mission to enrich the quality of life in Grangeville. Request a copy of the grant guidelines and an application form through an e-mail to grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com. Questions can be addressed to Jane Spencer at 208-507-0592 or Mary Jahn at 208-983-5962. Grant applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.

