GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Community Foundation has announced the opening of its 2020 grant cycle. GCF will be accepting grant applications for projects that benefit Grangeville from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.
For questions about GCF's grant cycle, e-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or contact the GCF board member Jane Spencer 208-507-0592.
Grangeville Community Foundation has granted more than $50,000 to projects in Grangeville since 2013. GCF favors projects that reach a broad segment of the community, that have a broad base of community support, and address important, unmet needs.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funds to assist with their projects. Grangeville Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Idaho Community Foundation, which supports nonprofit projects throughout the state.
