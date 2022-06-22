GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville community wide yard sale is set for Saturday, June 25. Pick up maps at the Grangeville Visitor’s Center beginning Thursday, June 23. Included on the map will be addresses plus other events/specials around town that day. This event is sponsored by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Call 208-983-0460 with questions.

