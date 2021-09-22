GRANGEVILLE — The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will take place Sept. 23 and 24, for children ages birth to 5 years. It will help determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding their development. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 208-983-1671 to schedule an appointment.

