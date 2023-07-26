Elks donate to Grangeville library photo

Pictured is Brin Clark, employee of Grangeville Centennial Library, and Gina Tirado, the Exalted Ruler for the Grangeville Elks Lodge 1825, holding two of the books purchased with the funds from the grant through the Elks National Foundation Community Grant program.

 Contributed photo

The Grangeville Elks Lodge received funds from the Elks National Community Grant Foundation. The grant was for $2,500 and was to be used to purchase books for the local library. The goal of the grant project was to increase the ability of the library to purchase nonfiction works, autobiographical works and historical works which were not currently offered or not up-to-date at the library. Another goal of the grant project was to ensure that established reading programs for families and children remained available through the library. Many STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) books were purchased by Grangeville Centennial Library using the grant funding.

