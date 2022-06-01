GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is set to begin Saturday, June 18, and run through Oct. 1, excluding July 2. The market sets up at Pioneer Park each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kids’ program, Grub Club, will also start on June 18. The first activity planned is making bee houses. Children who sign up and participate in the day’s activity will earn a token valued at $1 which can be used at the market. The market is seeking vendors for the 2022 season. There are no fees to sell at the market. If interested, contact Carly at 208-451-3538 or message Grangeville Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.