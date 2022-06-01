GRANGEVILLE ­— The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is set to begin Saturday, June 18, and run through Oct. 1, excluding July 2. The market sets up at Pioneer Park each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kids’ program, Grub Club, will also start on June 18. The first activity planned is making bee houses. Children who sign up and participate in the day’s activity will earn a token valued at $1 which can be used at the market. The market is seeking vendors for the 2022 season. There are no fees to sell at the market. If interested, contact Carly at 208-451-3538 or message Grangeville Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

