The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter held its June meeting on Monday, June 7. The meeting was called to order by president Earl Musick at 6:37 p.m. Seven members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from May 4, and Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Eric Forsmann moved to approve both as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Katie Mosman gave the student update. Sixteen students would be leaving for the State Career Development Events following school the next day, to participate in veterinary science, meat science, mechanics and livestock judging competitions. Those with market animals were also set to participate in the Idaho County Fair Spring Show on June 12. The plant sale was a success; thanks to everyone who came out to support the kids. They had record sales this year. Ms. Mosman will be helping students with livestock projects through the summer, and with preparing for nationals in the fall.
The students have two tractors nearly finished and ready to auction this summer: the Farmall M that was displayed at the banquet, and a Ford tractor. They painted the Ford at Camas Auto Body — thank you for your help, Dave! The online auction will open on July 2 and close on Aug. 23. More information will be posted at GrangevilleFFA.com.
Rick Musick gave a calendar report. We will be slightly updating the layout this year, and will begin work on those when we reconvene in the fall.
Under new business, members discussed how best to preserve the integrity of the greenhouse until a new cover can be purchased. They also discussed plans to participate in the Border Days parades and the tractor show at the Idaho County Fair. Look for the blue jackets!
The meeting was adjourned at 7:43 p.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
— Julia McCarthy, secretary
