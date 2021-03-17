The March meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order on March 1 at 6:31 pm in the GHS ag classroom by President Earl Musick. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Feb. 1. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Josh McCarthy moved to approve both reports as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Guest speaker was student and FFA vice president Taryn Godfrey, who placed first at the district Farm Bureau speech competition last month with her speech, “The Value of Career Technical Education.” She will be moving on to the state competition later this month. To hear Taryn’s speech, check out the video on the website: GrangevilleFFA.com.
Under old business, student representative Maitland Martin gave the student update. At their most recent competition, students received high honors in extemporaneous speaking, prepared public speaking, and the Farm Bureau speech and discussion meet competitions. Tyler Zimmerman will be competing at state in extemporaneous speaking. Four students have qualified for state degrees this year, and three for proficiency awards. The State Leadership Convention will be April 7-10 and the Farm Bureau State competition will be March 19.
Katie Mosman reported and showed that the Model M rims, sheet metal, and body have been painted (and are looking great!). Thanks to Joe Gibson for helping the students figure out how to build a plastic paint booth around the tractor body so it could be painted in the shop. The next tractor on queue is the Allis Chalmers donated by Marion Gortsema and Heckman Ranch, then the 1942 H donated by Jerry and Judy Scholten. Mary Beth Meyers moved to approve paying the bills; the motion was seconded and passed unanimously. Katie Mosman also reported that the Fairway lawnmower donated by Mark Perry is running and will be ready to auction by the banquet.
Members also discussed T-shirt options. We are doing a small order of “I support the future of agriculture” T-shirts this month and a larger order will be placed after the banquet. The deadline for the larger order will be May 3. Stay tuned for information!
Under new business, Katie Mosman reported that the banquet will be May 3 at GHS. We will work on details and sign up for desserts to auction at our next meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:38 pm. Our next meeting will be held April 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
