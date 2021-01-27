The January meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order on Jan. 4, at 7:07 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom by vice president Eric Forsmann. Nine members were present. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Julia McCarthy moved to approve the treasurer’s report as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Katie Mosman gave the student update. All contests this spring will be held online. Beginning this semester, her veterinary science students will have the opportunity to gain clinical hours at the nearly-open Tolo Veterinary Clinic. Seeds for the plant sale have just arrived, and botany students will be starting them soon. Students are making progress on the Model M tractor, with new parts recently arrived.
Eric Forsmann, Earl Musick, and Katie Mosman reported on 2021 calendar sales. Calendars can be purchased from students or from several businesses, including Stuivenga-Vessey Well Drilling and United Country Real Estate. Marie Heckman is adding photos of the calendars to the website, GrangevilleFFA.com.
Brenda Heckman reported that a T-shirt sample is being made, which she will show at the next meeting.
Under new business, members briefly discussed the FFA banquet. The final decision as to whether to hold it will be postponed until March.
Members decided to move the winter meeting time up to 6:30 p.m.
A special thanks to the Paul Hauger FFA Memorial fund for the generous donation presented at the December meeting. We — and the students — are thankful for your support!
Marie Heckman moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:50 p.m. Our next meeting will be held Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
