President Earl Musick called the Oct. 3, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:20 p.m.. in the GHS ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Aug. 29. There was no treasurer’s report.

Under old business, FFA Advisor Levi Stone reported he would be taking students to Nezperce for District Soils on Oct. 4. Three students competed in livestock judging at the Lewis County Fair and one placed fourth. He also reported that the ice cream social was well-attended: A big thank you to Cash and Carry for the ice cream!

