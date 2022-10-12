President Earl Musick called the Oct. 3, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:20 p.m.. in the GHS ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Aug. 29. There was no treasurer’s report.
Under old business, FFA Advisor Levi Stone reported he would be taking students to Nezperce for District Soils on Oct. 4. Three students competed in livestock judging at the Lewis County Fair and one placed fourth. He also reported that the ice cream social was well-attended: A big thank you to Cash and Carry for the ice cream!
Rick Musick reported he has accumulated enough photos for the calendar and is working with the Free Press to get them printed again this year. He is working to find one new sponsor and update information for repeat sponsors. Members discussed sponsorship cost and options for making videos about the calendars and about the tractor project. They voted to sell 2023 calendars for $10.
Under new business, members elected Gabe Forsmann as the new treasurer.
Members voted to purchase sweatshirts for the officers, who have been working hard this year to recruit and encourage membership. They also discussed whether to request an Elks Burger Night —Stay tuned for more information!
Mr. Stone presented the group with a thank you from Riata Rockwell, who sold a market steer at the Idaho County Fair this year.
The motion was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The next meeting will be Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
