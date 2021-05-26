The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter followed up the May 3 Annual FFA Banquet and Auction with a business meeting on Tuesday, May 4, in the GHS ag classroom. The meeting was called to order by president Earl Musick at 6:32 p.m. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from April 5. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Mary Beth Meyers moved to approve these reports as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Katie Mosman gave the student update. Next on the agenda are State Career Development Events in Moscow June 8-11. Students will be competing in vet science, mechanics, agronomy, meats, livestock, and forestry CDEs. Spring Show is June 12 for those students with market animals. The banquet went very well — 145 signed the guest book, making it the largest year so far. (Marie Heckman will post the students’ awards on the website, GrangevilleFFA.com.) Students are putting finishing touches on the Model M tractor and have also started on the Ford tractor donated by John Crotinger.
Under new business, Katie Mosman announced that the plant sale was to be May 8 at 9 am at the greenhouse. Those who purchased “early access” from the auction scheduled their visits. The greenhouse is currently missing two trusses, which have been located and are being returned to the school. These trusses, once covered, will add eight feet of length to the current space. Because the current plastic is in such bad shape from the winter, it is time to purchase a new plastic skin for the whole thing. Next year, Ms. Mosman plans to use it more by letting students grow cold-season crops in the wintertime.
Earl Musick reported that Ted Inman has donated an International 460 Diesel Utility tractor to the FFA Alumni. Eric and Gabe Forsmann will be retrieving it this month. Thank you, Ted!
Summer plans were raised next. We plan to have a presence in the Border Days parade and Idaho County Fair Antique Tractor Show. The Model M tractor auction will open online on July 2 and close Aug. 23.
Rick Musick raised the topic of 2022 Idaho County Antique Tractors calendars. This year, we will talk to the Free Press about doing the printing and design through them. Members discussed several formatting changes and tabled the matter until we have further information at the next meeting.
Last, the FFA Alumni thanked Katie Mosman for all her hard work throughout the year. Our students would not be flourishing so well without her efforts! Thank you, Katie!
The meeting was adjourned at 7:39 p.m. Our next meeting will be June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
— Julie McCarthy
