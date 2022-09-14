GRANGEVILLE — President Earl Musick called the Aug. 29 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from June 6. There was no treasurer’s report.
Under Old Business, FFA Reporter Aaron Forsmann reported that students participated in five competitions at State CDEs in Moscow in June and that it was a valuable learning experience. Advisor Levi Stone reported that the Border Days parade and Idaho County Fair went well and he is gearing up for the new school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.