GRANGEVILLE — President Earl Musick called the Aug. 29 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from June 6. There was no treasurer’s report.

Under Old Business, FFA Reporter Aaron Forsmann reported that students participated in five competitions at State CDEs in Moscow in June and that it was a valuable learning experience. Advisor Levi Stone reported that the Border Days parade and Idaho County Fair went well and he is gearing up for the new school year.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments