President Earl Musick called the Feb. 7 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 6:37 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom. Seven members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report and Marie Whinery presented the treasurer’s report. Both were unanimously approved as read.
Under old business, FFA student representative, Eliana Edwards, reported that five students worked at the Elks Burger Night on Jan. 28. FFA advisor, Levi Stone, reported that students cleaned the greenhouse last week and have ordered seeds and propane. They are considering planting a pumpkin patch outside this year. He also reported that five students are working on the Model H tractor.
Calendars are still available and can be purchased at Stuivenga-Vessey Drilling & Pumps, at United Country Real Estate, or from any Grangeville FFA student for $10. More information is on the website (GrangevilleFFA.com).
Under new business, members discussed plans for the Annual Awards Banquet, tentatively set for May 3 or 4.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:36 p.m. The next meeting will be at March 7, at 6:30 p.m, in the GHS ag classroom.
