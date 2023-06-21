GRANGEVILLE — President Earl Musick called the June 5, 2023, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from May 1. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under Old Business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the ag mechanics students placed 4th at Districts with himself placing well in two components of that competition. They will be travelling to state this week to compete in several different Career Development Events. Earl Musick reported on banquet earnings. Teacher Levi Stone reported that the plant sale was very successful and that earnings from that sale will allow students to travel to state.
Under New Business, members discussed summer activities. Students will drive the newest tractor, from Tom Kovalecky, in the parade at Border Days. They will pull the trailer they built (raffle tickets for this trailer are still available for purchase for $50 each, until all 100 tickets are sold). The students will also be working the Long Dog stand on June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. Eric Forsmann is looking for groups to work the concession stands at the rodeos, so Levi Stone will round up enough students (at least eight) to cover one booth on July 3.
Levi Stone will coordinate with Becky Barnum about awards for FFA students at the Idaho County Fair awards. Mary Beth Meyers moved to give the students funds for fair and parade float decorations, and the motion passed unanimously.
The Columbia Grain project is still underway. The students will be meeting to discuss details, discussion points, and protocol for speaking with potential grain donors. Julia McCarthy moved to provide money for drinks and ice for students to take with them to the fields this harvest. The motion passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom. The ice cream social for students and parents will be Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.