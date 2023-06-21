GRANGEVILLE — President Earl Musick called the June 5, 2023, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from May 1. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.

Under Old Business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the ag mechanics students placed 4th at Districts with himself placing well in two components of that competition. They will be travelling to state this week to compete in several different Career Development Events. Earl Musick reported on banquet earnings. Teacher Levi Stone reported that the plant sale was very successful and that earnings from that sale will allow students to travel to state.

