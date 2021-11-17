The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter held a meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, in the US Bank Conference Room. It was called to order by president Earl Musick at 6:33 p.m. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Oct. 4 and Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Josh McCarthy moved to approve both as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Tyler Zimmerman gave a student update. The ice cream social (for which Cash and Carry donated the ice cream – thank you, Cash and Carry!) was a success and the program has 18 new freshmen signed up. The chapter teamed up with the Boosters to man the Snack Shack at a football game last month. The Career Development Event was held in Moscow Nov. 12; three Grangeville students competed in Creed and 1-2 in Extemporaneous Speaking. Greenhouse work is completed. Students are discussing the best option for a December community service activity.
Earl Musick reported that he has received a second proof of the calendar from the Free Press and members discussed a few changes that still need to be made before they can go to the printer. We also still need to confirm several sponsorships. Students will man booths to sell calendars at both of the upcoming craft fairs in Grangeville. For information about purchasing calendars, people can visit the website (GrangevilleFFA.com) or stop in at Stuivenga-Vessey Drilling & Pumps or United Country Real Estate in Grangeville.
Under new business, Marie Whinery asked if the FFA students would be interested in hosting a visit from the Idaho FFA vice president. She will be working with them to set that up in the next month.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:24 p.m. The next meeting will be Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
