The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, in the GHS ag classroom. It was called to order by vice president Eric Forsmann at 6:39 p.m. Six members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Dec. 6 and read the treasurer’s report from Marie Whinery. We have $14,191 in checking after paying the Free Press and Partsway bills and depositing $520 from calendar sales and sponsorships. Josh McCarthy moved to approve the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, FFA Advisor Levi Stone reported that he has officially been made an advisor with the State FFA organization. The students will be meeting together and discussing calendar sales and other matters. They are gearing up for the Gem State Leadership Conference in Boise Jan. 24-25. FFA Treasurer Hailey Goicoa reported that the students are focusing now on raising money and recruiting members. They will be working the Boosters concession stand this week. This week is the last of the semester so Eric Forsmann reported that he and his sons will be bringing in the Model H for students to work on during spring semester, as well as boxes to store the Allis Chalmers parts.
Calendars are still available and can be purchased at Stuivenga-Vessey Drilling & Pumps, at United Country Real Estate, or from any Grangeville FFA student for $10. More information is on our website (GrangevilleFFA.com). We have about half the sponsorship money in, so Eric Forsmann will get the list from Marie and contact outstanding businesses this week.
Under new business, Eric Forsmann reported the students have been asked to serve at the Grangeville Elks hamburger night on Friday, Jan. 28, from 5-7:30 p.m. It pays about $700 which could be put toward a fun event. Levi Stone agreed it’s a great opportunity and will get at least six students there.
Eric Forsmann also reported that there will be a Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers discussion meet in Moscow in early February. Bob Smathers would like to organize one on the prairie, which would be of interest to the FFA students.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m. The next meeting will be at Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
