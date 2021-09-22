The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter kicked off the new school year on Monday, Aug. 30, in the GHS ag classroom. The meeting was called to order by vice-president Eric Forsmann at 6:35 p.m. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from June 7. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Josh McCarthy moved to approve the reports as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, members discussed the FFA members’ many accomplishments during the summer. At State CDEs, the veterinary science team placed fifth, agronomy sixth, meats technology 12th, and livestock evaluation 23rd. Two students also competed in the ag mechanics contest, with Jackson Page placing fifth in MIG/Arc welding and Alex Gibson tying for 11th in oxy-fuel/TIG welding. At the spring show, Kaylee Doughty was reserve sheep showman and Mason Klapprich was grand champion beef showman. At the National FFA Agriscience Fair, Camden Barger, Cameran Green, and Aliyah Poxleitner earned a bronze award in the plant systems category, and Aliyah Pineda earned a bronze award in the power, structural, and technical systems category. At the Idaho County Fair, members placed well in fitting and showing, quality, and livestock evaluation. Notably, Taryn Godfrey was grand champion overall swine showman and grand champion of the showmanship Round Robin; the pigs bred by Caleb Frei for his SAE and shown by other exhibitors nearly all made it onto the first page of the sale order; Payton Brown placed first, Taryn Godfrey second, Camden Barger third, Hayli Goicoa fourth, and Eliana Edwards fifth in livestock evaluation; and Hayli Goicoa had the grand champion breeding ewe and Payton Brown the top feeder pig project
Eric Forsmann and Gabe Forsmann reported that the Idaho County Tractor Show adjacent to the Idaho County Fair was a success. They are discussing plans to make it even more of a draw next year.
Earl Musick reported that Gary Canaday bought both the tractors from the alumni auction. The Farmall M sold for $4,000 and the 8-N Ford sold for $2,150. Students will not be able to work on tractors this fall, but in spring semester they will dive back into the Allis-Chalmers and the Farmall H that are next on the list.
Members discussed 2022 calendars. Marie Heckman will be taking the photos this year. Earl Musick is working out the other logistics.
Under new business, members discussed plans for the school year. Pam Smith is the long-term substitute until the ag teacher position can be filled, and Klae O’Brian is volunteering as FFA Advisor. Pam reported that the district has purchased new plastic for the greenhouse and that students will be working to replace the unsafe floor and put the plastic up when they get back to school. Dallas and Janean Newman are helping with the logistics of the project. Members voted to pay for the new floor materials and to go ahead with the previously discussed greenhouse expansion (8 extra feet) if possible.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. The next meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
— Julia McCarthy, secretary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.