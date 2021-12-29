President Earl Musick called the Dec. 6 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 6:28 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom, with nine members present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report and Marie Whinery presented the treasurer’s report. Eric Forsmann moved to approve both as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, FFA reporter Eliana Edwards gave a student update. Three students manned calendar tables at the Christmas craft fairs in Grangeville, and the rest of the calendars will be distributed to members this week. Three students travelled to Moscow for the Nov. 12 CDEs, and Tyler Zimmerman placed fourth in extemporaneous speaking. The FFA Chapter will be holding a Bucket of Change fund-raiser this December. Their next CDEs are in January.
Calendars are here! They are available for purchase at Stuivenga-Vessey Drilling & Pumps, at United Country Real Estate, or from any Grangeville FFA student. More information is on the website (GrangevilleFFA.com).
Under new business, members were excited to meet the new ag teacher, Levi Stone (who members of our community may know from The McGregor Company). We’re happy to welcome him to the position!
Members voted to install Marie Whinery as the new treasurer, as Brenda Heckman is stepping down from that role.
Eliana Edwards reported that the FFA students would like to host a Christmas party for members, parents, and alumni. The alumni agreed to sponsor it if the students want to make it happen.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:28 p.m. The next meeting will be on Jan. 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
