The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter held a meeting on Monday, Oct. 4, in the GHS ag classroom. It was called to order by president Earl Musick at 6:34 p.m. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from August 30. Marie Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Eric Forsmann moved to approve the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Maitland Martin gave a student update. The officers are focusing on recruiting and will hold their first meeting this week.
Marie Heckman reported on total profits for each tractor the students have restored and auctioned so far.
Pam Smith reported on the greenhouse work. The extension is up, the floor is in but for two rows of pavers, and the plastic will go up Wednesday before the weather turns cold. We would like to thank Dallas and Janean Neumann for all their help with project design and execution. We would also like to thank Grangeville Builders Supply and Camas Gravel for working with us on supplies, and Mark Smith for his time and labor.
The next item of business was 2022 calendars. Marie Heckman is taking all our photos this year. Earl Musick will be meeting with the Free Press this week to discuss details about printing calendars locally.
Under new business, members discussed the state of the metal shop and how best we can support the students learning there.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m. The next meeting will be Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
