GRANGEVILLE — President Earl Musick called the Nov. 7, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:02 p.m., in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Twelve members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Oct. 3. There was no treasurer’s report.
Under old business, FFA student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the District Soils team placed 6th. Their next competitions are district creed, greenhand knowledge, and extemporaneous speaking was set for Nov. 16. Aaron also thanked the alumni on behalf of the officer team for the FFA officer sweatshirts.
