President Earl Musick called the Dec. 5, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Nov. 7. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under old business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the November CDEs have been tentatively moved to December due to the active homicide case in Moscow at this time. Burger Night at the Elks had also been cancelled but students are willing to do one next semester.
Rick Musick reported that 2023 calendars, featuring Don and Charlotte DeArmond, are in. He showed samples — they look great! He has already sold some. Earl Musick reported that he has made a calendar promotion video which he will post to the FFA Alumni Facebook page. Julia McCarthy moved that students who sell at least 10 calendars be given 50% of their sales (i.e. $5/calendar), to be applied to jackets or FFA events. Rick Musick moved to amend the motion to add a deadline of Jan. 9. Both the amendment and the amended motion passed unanimously. We will also have calendars available for sale at the Stuivenga-Vessey Well Drilling and United Country Real Estate offices in Grangeville.
Gabe Forsmann reported that he is paying the calendar bill and sending month sponsor invoices this week. Dues from members should be in by the next meeting and he will look into paying state and national dues.
Under new business, members agreed to request a new Elks Burger Night date at the earliest possible opportunity — probably January or February.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:39 p.m. The next meeting will be Jan. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
