2023 Grangeville FFA calendars photo

The 2023 Grangeville FFA calendars, featuring Don and Charlotte DeArmond, are now available for sale.

 Photo courtesy of Paige Barnum

President Earl Musick called the Dec. 5, Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Nov. 7. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.

Under old business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the November CDEs have been tentatively moved to December due to the active homicide case in Moscow at this time. Burger Night at the Elks had also been cancelled but students are willing to do one next semester.

