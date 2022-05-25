President Earl Musick called the May 2 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 6:35 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Seven members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from April 4. Marie Whinery presented the treasurer’s report.

Under old business, Eliana Edwards reported that Mr. Stone took a five-student welding team to Twin Falls in April, and that students are busy preparing for District CDEs on May 12-13 and State CDEs on June 7-10. They have also been busy in the greenhouse, getting ready for the plant sale May 7. The Model H tractor will be carried over to finish next year.

Members made final arrangements for the May 3 Banquet, with a big thank you to Joyce Forsmann for preparing sides for the meal. They also voted to pay the bills due. We will be awarding medals to graduating seniors at Class Night again this year.

Under new business, members briefly discussed Border Days but tabled that for another time.

The meeting was adjourned at 7 p.m. The next meeting is tentatively set for June 6, at 6:30 pm, in the GHS ag classroom.

