President Earl Musick called the Feb. 6 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:06 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Ten members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Jan. 9. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under old business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the officer retreat at Silver Mountain went well. Students will be traveling to Moscow for some District CDEs on March 1, Twin Falls for State Leadership Convention on April 5-8, and Timberlake for other District CDEs on May 10-11. They are also making plans for events for FFA Week, Feb. 18-25.
