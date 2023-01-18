President Earl Musick called the Jan. 9 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:07 p.m., in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Six members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Dec. 5. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under old business, ag teacher Mr. Stone reported that he took two students to the career development events in Moscow on Dec. 9, and they narrowly missed earning trips to state in extemporaneous speaking and creed speaking. The next CDEs are sales, employment skills, and agronomy on Jan. 20. The officers are fundraising for an officer retreat at the end of the month, and FFA Week is Feb. 18-25. The tractor still needs a new head but students are staying busy in the shop. Aaron Forsmann sold the most calendars during break. Calendars can still be purchased at Stuivenga-Vessey Well Drilling and United Country Real Estate offices in Grangeville.
