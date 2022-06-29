President Earl Musick called the June 6 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 6:42 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Eight members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from May 2. There was no treasurer’s report.
Under old business, new FFA reporter Aaron Forsmann reported that four students would be attending State CDEs in Moscow on June 7-10 to compete in five competitions. The greenhouse sale was a success with this year’s expanded inventory. A big thank you to Green Acres for purchasing the leftover plants!
Earl Musick reported that both the May 3 banquet and auction did very well. About 75 people attended the banquet. We would like to thank the Grangeville Lions Club for all their help with the food this year.
Under new business, members discussed electing a new treasurer but decided to wait until the new school year. Eric Forsmann moved to reimburse Mr. Stone for the hotel rooms for State CDEs, and the motion passed unanimously.
Members decided to again provide tractors, a trailer, and a banner for students to ride in the July 4 Border Days parade. Eric Forsmann will be in charge of tractors, including the Model M tractor students rebuilt. If possible, we would like to see a student driving a tractor in the Idaho County Fair parade, as well.
Members discussed taking a different direction with the 2023 tractor calendars. Eric Formann moved to start taking tractor photos and to have Rick Musick get the ball rolling so calendars will be done in time. The motion passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:37 p.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 29, 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
