Vice president Earl Musick called the March 7 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 6:38 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Six members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report and Marie Whinery presented the treasurer’s report. Both were unanimously approved as read.
Under old business, FFA advisor Levi Stone reported that he is assembling groups of students for State Leadership Convention April 6-9 and the Forestry, Dairy Foods, and Agronomy CDEs on April 21-22. The FFA students organized theme days for FFA Week, and Mr. Stone is taking a group to LCSC next week to talk about technical programs there. The Model H tractor is coming along. Students have started a bunch of plants for the plant sale and will transplant more this week.
Calendars are still available and can be purchased at Stuivenga-Vessey Drilling & Pumps, at United Country Real Estate, or from any Grangeville FFA student for $10. More information is on the website (GrangevilleFFA.com).
The annual awards banquet will be held in early May, with specific details to be announced soon.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m. The next meeting will be April 4, at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
