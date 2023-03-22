President Earl Musick called the March 6 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Twelve members and guests were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Feb. 6. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.

Under Old Business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the students placed 7th of 10 at the Meat Judging CDE and that FFA Week was a lot of fun – next year they hope to get more engagement from students outside FFA. Students will be traveling to Twin Falls for State Leadership Convention April 5-8 and Timberlake for other District CDEs on May 10-11. Students will hopefully be getting back to work on the tractor rebuild soon.

