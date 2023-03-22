President Earl Musick called the March 6 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Twelve members and guests were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from Feb. 6. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under Old Business, student representative Aaron Forsmann reported that the students placed 7th of 10 at the Meat Judging CDE and that FFA Week was a lot of fun – next year they hope to get more engagement from students outside FFA. Students will be traveling to Twin Falls for State Leadership Convention April 5-8 and Timberlake for other District CDEs on May 10-11. Students will hopefully be getting back to work on the tractor rebuild soon.
Earl Musick reported that the Elks Burger Night was a success and the students did a great job of serving.
Under New Business, Levi Stone reported that the Awards Banquet is on the calendar for May 2. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the program at 6:15 p.m. The Lions Club will again be serving. We will plan to auction desserts and items made by the students.
Levi Stone reported that students will have the opportunity on March 8 to meet with 8th grade students to pitch FFA. He will be taking seven students to Welding Wars in Twin Falls March 9-10. A big thank you to Advanced Welding for sponsoring their hotel rooms. Students helped serve dessert at the Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in Greencreek on March 10.
15 students are currently signed up to travel to Twin Falls for State Leadership Convention April 5-8. The Alumni voted to help cover food costs, plus covering a portion of the fee for students who sold at least 10 calendars.
Brandon Rehder, South Camas Prairie Manager at Columbia Grain International (CGI), presented plans for the new Columbia Grain-FFA Legacy Program that is in the works at GHS. In this program, students will solicit and sell soft white wheat, learning about grain marketing from CGI and earning funds for student projects and events and, perhaps, eventually scholarships. A similar program is already in place in Nezperce. There will be a short presentation about this project at the Awards Banquet in May.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. The next meeting will be April 3, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
