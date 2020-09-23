The Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter reconvened, after a COVID hiatus, on Sept. 8. President Earl Musick called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Eleven members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from the March 2 meeting, and Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Josh McCarthy moved to approve the reports as read.
Under old business, Alli Kohrman gave the student update. Since the abrupt end to the school year prevented officer sifting last spring, that will be taking place this fall. 2020 National Convention and contests have been cancelled, but Sydney Rylaarsdam won a National Silver Proficiency Award. Katie Mosman added that most of the regularly scheduled fall activities will be held virtually or postponed until the new year, with the exception of the district contests in November (which include creed speaking and greenhand knowledge).
May 2020 plant sales were the highest they have ever been. Grangeville FFA was well represented in the Idaho County Fair, and every student who participated won a major award of some sort. The Farmall H tractor is complete except for the lights. It made an appearance in the Idaho County Fair parade and tractor show in the park, and pulled a float in the Border Days parades. Special thanks to Carolyn Howe of Elk City for selling us a trailer and hauling it to Grangeville for us!
Students are now working on the second tractor, a Model M Farmall. A big thanks to Jerry and Judy Scholten for their donation of a ’42 Farmall H tractor which will be on deck, hopefully for spring semester.
Under new business, Brenda Heckman reported that we were awarded a sizeable FFA grant to help with the students’ projects, and are eligible to apply again next year. Eric Forsmann moved to auction the completed Model H online. We will start the auction as soon as the lights are affixed, and close bidding on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The motion passed. We will move forward with calendars again this year, with the goal of having them printed by the end of October. Rick Musick and Eric Forsmann will be heading up the project. Marie Heckman has been working on our new website. Stay tuned for its launch! New officers will be elected at our October meeting. Dues will also be due at that time.
Julia McCarthy moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 p.m. The motion passed unanimously. The next meeting will be held Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
