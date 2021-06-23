Grangeville High School FFA students recently competed in state competitions.

Jackson Page and Alex Gibson competed in the welding portions of the State FFA Agricultural Mechanics contest. Page was fifth high individual in State MIG/Arc welding—the best anyone from Grangeville has ever placed in the Ag Mechanics contest. Gibson competed in oxy-fuel/TIG welding and tied for 11th place in the state.

The Grangeville FFA Agronomy did the best they have ever done at the state level, bringing home 6th place overall. Team members Eliana Edwards, Natalie Long, Maitland Martin and Kaylee Doughty calculated fertilizer applications, evaluated crop quality, and identified more than 100 weeds and crops as seeds and plants.

