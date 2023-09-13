Secretary Julia McCarthy called the Aug. 28 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Nine members and five students were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from June 5. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.

Under Old Business, Becky Barnum reported on the Idaho County Fair FFA awards. The FFA students with the top swine and beef animals received both a buckle and banner. Those who placed highest in showmanship for swine and beef, and the winner of the judging contest, received buckles. These looked great and were well-received.

