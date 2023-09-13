Secretary Julia McCarthy called the Aug. 28 Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom. Nine members and five students were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report from June 5. Gabe Forsmann presented the treasurer’s report.
Under Old Business, Becky Barnum reported on the Idaho County Fair FFA awards. The FFA students with the top swine and beef animals received both a buckle and banner. Those who placed highest in showmanship for swine and beef, and the winner of the judging contest, received buckles. These looked great and were well-received.
FFA reporter Camas Arnzen gave a student update. Aaron Forsmann and other students met with farmers during harvest about donating wheat for the Columbia Grain Legacy Program. The Fair went well and the students loved the new awards. Working the rodeo concession stand was a hot, hectic job – the group made about 900 burgers that evening – but well worth the effort. At State CDEs, Aaron Forsmann placed 10th in both oxy and tig welding in the Ag Mechanics competition. Students will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Mondays this year, and alumni are welcome to sit in on their meetings.
Levi Stone reported that the Columbia Grain Legacy program has been successful so far, and donations are still coming in. Mary Beth Meyers moved to purchase jackets for any producer who donates 100 bushels or more to the program.
Under New Business, members discussed the ice cream social. It will be held on Sept. 11 for current and prospective FFA students, parents, alumni and supporters in the ag shop at 7 p.m.
Members discussed calendars and how that fundraiser may look different this year. Gabe Forsmann moved to refer the matter to a calendar committee. The committee will report back on their findings at the next meeting.
Members discussed various plans for fundraisers, including grain marketing, calendars, burger night, auctioning a tractor, and selling the trailer. They are in the process of building a corral outside the classroom, which may feature in future plans. The ag program also received the Perkins Grant this year. Levi Stone moved to have Musick & Sons auction the current tractor, a Model H, online, and the motion passed.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m. The next official meeting will be Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
