Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series canceled

GRANGEVILLE -- “We will be back next year, better than ever!” said Rachel Young of Grangeville Arts (GA).
Due to COVID-19 concerns, GA and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel the Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series. The first concert had been scheduled for last Thursday, July 9. Concerts usually run each Thursday evening in July at Pioneer Park with a different band performing each week.
The sponsoring groups felt with the state’s coronavirus cases on the rise, the safest thing to do for the community, and all involved, was to cancel the summer series and start afresh in 2021.
