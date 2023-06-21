Holly Brannan – BV/ P.E.O. $1,000
Holly Brannan – BV/ P.E.O. $1,000
Gabriel Bybee – Music Boosters $500
Kylara Darwish – Jennifer Wagner Memorial Scholarship $250; Mt. Idaho Lodge No. 9 $1,000
Natalie Long – BV/ P.E.O. $1,000; Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Idaho Forest Group $500; Jennifer Wagner Memorial Scholarship $250; Lelah Layman Memorial Scholarship $500
Cole Ruklic – Mike Schmadeka Sportsmanship Award
KenniDee Scheuerman – Music Boosters $500
Tobias Stoner – American Legion Citizenship Awards $150; Chet & Ruth Paul/Eagles $500; Grangeville Lions Club 4 Year Scholarship $2,500; Grant and Gwen Smith Scholarship $1,500; Gwen & Capitola Shearer Memorial $6,500 (renewable); James Webb Memorial Scholarship $2,000 (renewable). Salutatorian.
Carson Warren — Valedictorian.
Tyler Zimmerman – American Legion Citizenship Awards $150; Bill Eimers Scholarship $2,500 (renewable); Grangeville Lions Club 4 Year Scholarship $2,500; James Webb Memorial Scholarship $2,000 (renewable); Mt. Idaho Lodge No. 9 $1,000
