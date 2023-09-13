GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Music Boosters will hold their 2023-24 kickoff meeting Monday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m., in the GHS Music Room. Come see how to help the music programs at GEMS and GHS. If you cannot attend, or for more info, contact Denise Winder at frosch22@gmail.com, or Miss Carla at astlec@sd244.org.
Mark calendars for the upcoming concerts: GHS Fall Concert: Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; GEMS Band/Choir Fall Concert, Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
