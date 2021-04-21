GRANGEVILLE — “What helps us keep on pitch?” Danica Schmidt asked her Varsity Blue select choir members at Grangeville High School.
“Energy. Air. Raised eyebrows,” her 10 students answered.
Members went on to sing a pitch-perfect version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
•
Schmidt is the Grangeville music teacher for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade band students, as well as high school concert band, pep band, concert choir, Varsity Blue, guitar and The History of Rock and Roll. On any given day, she interacts with more than 130 students in grades six through 12.
•
“Last year was definitely rough,” Schmidt admitted. “Learning music and then not having an audience to perform for is really hard.” COVID-19 shut down school and prohibited concerts until this spring.
Schmidt said she noticed a tangible change following the first concert, held in March, after a year of not having performances.
“The mood was much different, much lighter afterwards,” she smiled.
•
Sixth, seventh and eighth grade band members practice sight reading, and students often challenge Schmidt.
“They play a piece, then challenge me to play the same piece on that instrument,” she said.
One day recently, she repeated songs on the flute, trumpet and clarinet.
Tapping out rhythms with a pencil, clapping notes, chanting and singing, all prior to playing a new piece of music, is especially important for the younger students as they learn to read music.
“The goal is to build the band as they head to high school,” she said. Her junior high classes include not only public school students, but also private and home-schooled members.
•
Schmidt, originally from Wisconsin, is in her second year at the helm of Grangeville High School’s music program. She followed longtime teacher Kathy Stefani and then a string of three teachers in three years. Her easy manner in talking to and assisting her students, joking along with them and, yet, a firm control on the classroom, has helped her ease into a position that had been difficult to fill.
Due to the pandemic, Schmidt has had to be ready to go to on-line learning, a hybrid program or in-person learning at a moment’s notice.
“I still have a student I do virtual lessons for, and I also give private instrument lessons,” she said.
•
Recently, a student project brought Schmidt face-to-face with her computer and a composing for six hours.
Homeschooled junior Sam Brandt composed a piece called “Vessel,” that the concert band will be playing for its May 24 concert.
“He doesn’t have the software to do all the different instrument parts and make it look like a piece needs to look for performing, so I did that part,” she said, smiling. “Yes, it was a lot of work.”
Brandt, who plays the tenor sax in the band, also enjoys piano, guitar, drums and ukulele.
He said Vessel puts into music how he was feeling in December and January.
“There was so much going on with school, worship team, at home, life in general, just everything,” Brandt said.
The contemporary piece starts out happy, goes to foreboding, frantic and finally chaotic, crashing and ugly, finally collapsing, all in 7/8 time.
“It gets happier and more peaceful right where I felt I needed to take a break,” Brandt explained.
•
Schmidt wants to make the experience her music students have meaningful and memorable. She set up a clinic this spring that allowed them to all come together, along with Prairie students, and play for one another in front of familiar judges.
As the year gets back to some sort of normalcy in terms of performances and activities, middle schoolers are planning for the opportunity to play at Silverwood in May, and next school year will be the high school Disneyland play and record trip, taken every four years.
“They play and learn and experiment and ask questions — and hopefully they remember and make connections,” Schmidt said.
“I have a great job, but it’s more than a job — it’s a lifestyle,” she added.
