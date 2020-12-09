Forces from 21 nations, located in Europe and North America, practiced collective defense in NATO’s 2020 biggest command post and computer assisted exercise Loyal Leda, held Nov. 10-19. One of the participants included Grangeville native, U.S. Air Force Major Luke Reardon, operating with the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) located in Gloucester, United Kingdom.
“Participation for the U.S. at Loyal Leda is not that different from any other nation, and that is showing a commitment for collective defense,” Reardon said in a Nov. 19 video interview. “For U.S. soldiers and airman, we had them participating at every level of this exercise. As an American, I’m proud to be here, but also as an airman, I’m proud to be integrated with the ground and in the field, and work amongst the deployed command posts. This is a unique experience for me, and after two exercises with the Army, I fully appreciate what they do to make it happen from the ground perspective.”
According to a news release, military personnel from various headquarters and NATO institutions were engaged in the event to create a simulated operational environment for the training and, ultimately, Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) of ARRC. CREVAL ensures that the corps war-fighting headquarters adheres to NATO standards and that it can work smoothly along NATO nations. The exercise certified ARRC’s capability to command international forces in all domains – land, air, sea, cyber and space, whilst ensuring the interoperability and compatibility of Command and Control (C2) systems.
“Space is one of these, rapidly developing at a pace that no one nation can keep up with,” Reardon said, and here, “...looking at the threats in space, threats from space and threats to space. At exercise, we learned what that means for the tactical war-fighter whether communications, navigation, linkages to fly UAVs, close air support calling in ballistic missile defense warning, or even what the adversary’s picture looks like and any jammers they have in the field and what impact that has on our troops on the ground.”
The exercise showed engagement of the alliance in the collective defense in a complex environment — pursuant to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty during which joint forces of the alliance defend territories of its members.
“AARC is taking the lead for the alliance,” Reardon said, “in integrating what is the first multi-domain look in a land-heavy organization. The precision we require on the ground, whether surface fire or close air support call-in using precision-guided munitions, is also the same precision needed when coordinating command and control assets from ground level and space.”
The core of the exercise was ARRC, located in Gloucester. The corps was created in 1992 and was the first NATO land forces rapid reaction headquarters established after the Cold War. During the exercise, ARRC commanded four divisions: American, Canadian, British and Multinational Division South-East.
