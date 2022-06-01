GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will host its summer vacation Bible school for children through grade six Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-16, from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration is at 9. This year’s faith-based theme is “Monumental.” Call 208-983-0552 for details.

