GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County Recycling, Grangeville site only, will be open on a temporary basis on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning Oct. 20. Saturday hours will remain the same, 9 to 11 a.m. For questions or to volunteer, call Tisha at 208-451-0381 or e-mail idahocountyrecycling@gmail.com.
