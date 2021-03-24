SALT LAKE CITY — Megan Frei of Grangeville has earned a bachelor of arts, interdisciplinary studies (K-8), degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The on-line, nonprofit university has graduated more than 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
