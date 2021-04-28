GRANGEVILLE — On Monday May 3, the Grangeville Senior Center will hold a special meeting to elect officers and four board members. The meeting will be held at the Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route, beginning at approximately 12:45 p.m. following lunch. Those interested in running for election should contact Dick Seay at 208-983-2033.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash results in Cottonwood outage
- Investigation into fire that destroyed USFS residence
- Bryce Whiteman, 36
- Grangeville Super 8 named top motel in franchise
- This week in the Idaho Legislature
- Brake failure ends in vehicle fire, closure
- ATV crash victim extricated Saturday by multi-agency effort
- Grangeville Flower & Gift Shoppe
- Shelley School District, NAACP respond to 'blackface' photo controversy
- Annual jet boat race draws a crowd in Riggins
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Cottonwood to ask patrons for $275k levy
- Local students embrace hands-on agriculture learning
- Matthews appointed MVSD trustee
- Deannexation put on hold to try for agreement; committee formed to seek options for 40-acre section
- The tradition of excellent customer service remains unchanged
- Kooskia spring cleanup set May 3-9
- MVSD board honors Lutz’s memory
- Tempus Fugit
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
-
May 8
-
May 8
-
May 12
-
May 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.