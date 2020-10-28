GRANGEVILLE — Due to the spread of COVID-19, congregate meals at Grangeville Senior Citizens Center are currently closed. Call 208-983-2033 for grab-and-go or home delivery meals, or be placed on the every day Monday-Wednesday-Friday) meal list through Nov. 9. Pick-up is between 11 a.m. and noon. Donations will only be accepted by mail or once the center opens again, not during meal pickup. Send donations to Grangeville Senior Nutrition, P.O. Box 446, Grangeville, ID 83530.
Grangeville Senior Center in-person meals closed through Nov. 9; grab-and-go still available
