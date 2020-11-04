GRANGEVILLE — Due to the spread of COVID-19, congregate meals at Grangeville Senior Citizens Center are currently closed. Call 208-983-2033 for grab-and-go or home delivery meals, or be placed on the every day Monday-Wednesday-Friday) meal list through Nov. 9. Pick up is between 11 a.m. and noon. Donations will only be accepted by mail or once the center opens again, not during meal pickup. Send donations to Grangeville Senior Nutrition, P.O. Box 446, Grangeville, ID 83530.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.