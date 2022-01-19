GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Center has lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the Senior Center, located on the truck route.
Menu for Jan. 19 is chicken or beef enchiladas with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheese, Spanish rice and mixed fruit, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 21 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat bread sticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 24 is ground beef stroganoff, green salad, green beans, peaches and whole wheat dinner rolls.
For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.