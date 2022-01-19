GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Center has lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the Senior Center, located on the truck route.

Menu for Jan. 19 is chicken or beef enchiladas with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheese, Spanish rice and mixed fruit, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 21 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat bread sticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 24 is ground beef stroganoff, green salad, green beans, peaches and whole wheat dinner rolls.

For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.

