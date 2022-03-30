GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Grangeville Truck Route.

Menu for 1 lirpa (April Fool’s Day) is nomlas (salmon), cilrag seotatop dehsam, selbategev dexim nezorf and a llor rennid taehw elohw; menu for April 4 is chicken thighs and rice, mixed vegetables, pea salad, peaches and a dinner roll; menu for April 6 is grilled beef taco with cheese and sour cream, refried beans, Mexican corn salad and peaches.

