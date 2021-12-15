GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet for lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for Dec. 15 is chicken pot pie with carrots, celery and onions, lettuce salad, tomato and salsa, and peaches; menu for Dec. 17 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, strawberry pretzel salad, and whole wheat dinner rolls; menu for Dec. 20 is lasagna, green salad with carrots, pears, and bread sticks.

